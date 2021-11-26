David Schultz
David Schultz of Newcastle died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 19, in Rapid City, South Dakota, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services took place Nov. 24 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newcastle.
Dave was born Feb. 17, 1944, in Fulda, Minnesota, to LaVern and Carmen Schultz.
He graduated from Newcastle High School in 1962, and went on to join the National Guard, completing his basic combat training with honors at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was selected by the company commander as the outstanding trainee of Company C, 3d Battalion.
He went to Oregon State University pursuing a degree in civil engineering and later took classes at Casper College. He then started working with his dad at Pioneer Construction building pipelines. When his dad sold the business, he went to work as a crane operator for several different companies.
In 1972, Mr. Schultz purchased Wyoming Alignment, where he worked on tire alignments and built trailers for the next few years. Eventually he went to work for Butte Pipeline and later transferred to Shell Oil, which allowed him to use his experience and skills to build his career as an engineer.
In 1964, he married Marty Jo Moore. Together they had one son. It was on Nov. 4, 1967, when he married the love of his life, Janet Christensen. Together they had four more children. The family traveled and lived all over including Wyoming, West Virginia, Montana, Colorado, California and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
He retired in 1999 from Shell Oil and returned to Newcastle in 2002. He was a hard worker all his life, but also enjoyed many hobbies. Over the years he loved steer roping, camping, snowmobiling and to hunt, fish, and golf. He truly loved to build, anything and everything, and equally loved to teach his children and grandchildren all that he could over the years.
Mr. Schultz is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet; sons, Scott Stroh of Bozeman, Montana, Greg Schultz of Newcastle, and Christian Schultz of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Karma Rysell of Cheyenne, Wyoming; nine grandchildren; brother, Doug Schultz of Santa Maria, California; sister, Jeanne Gary of Rapid City, South Dakota; an aunt; a nephew; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; brother, Randy; son, Michael; and a nephew.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Christ the King Lutheran Church. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences may also be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
