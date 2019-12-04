Trish Lee Taylor, 45, of Gillette, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
A celebration of life service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at noon following the service at Eagle’s Auxiliary to share food and memories.
Trish was born Feb. 9, 1974, in Casper.
Trish is survived by her children, Tahnee Berg of Gillette, Bryce Burnell of Baggs, Wyoming, and Ivy Foust of Buffalo, Wyoming; mother, Teresa Picard of Midwest, Wyoming; and siblings, Jason, Will, Echo and Jesse.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Berg; and grandparents, Barb Berg, Tug Taylor and Jean Grant.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Trish’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
