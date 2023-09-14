Caroline May Anderson, 81, of Gillette, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Campbell County Health of natural causes.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the American Legion Hall, 200 Rockpile Blvd. in Gillette.
Caroline was born May 27, 1942, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the first of four children to Lloyd and Lolita (Daggett) Rhodes, where she married her childhood sweetheart, Jerry Anderson.
Mrs. Anderson enjoyed spending time with family and friends, she touched so many lives by her loving and kind spirit. She could put a smile on anyone’s face.
Her passion was painting on canvas, gardening, fishing, and she loved flowers.
She will be missed by many, and will forever be in our hearts. “Sweet Caroline.”
Caroline is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry Anderson; son, Jerry Anderson III; daughter, Tamara Kramer; sister, Lolita Fenton; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Caroline’s name to benefit the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835 or the American Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
