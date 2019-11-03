Corinne Carlson
Corinne Carlson, 63, of Gillette died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, of sudden cardiac death.
She was born Oct. 21, 1957, in Deadwood, South Dakota, to Morris and Charlotte Stroud. She was raised in Mitchell, South Dakota, graduated high school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and then graduated from Stewart School of Cosmetology in 1977.
She moved to Gillette in 1978. She attended Northern Wyoming Community College in 1994 and received her business administrative certification in 1995.
She went on to work at the Council of Community Services as an office administrative assistant.
Her most important role in life was being a loving mother and grandmother. No matter what the circumstances were and what she had to endure, she was always very stoic and courageous.
She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Stroud of Gillette; sister, Cathy May of Tacoma, Washington; daughter, Janessa Milhouse of Gillette; sons, Jamie Jonnassen of Yankton, South Dakota, and Camren Carlson of Gillette; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her father; sister, Caycee Rivera; and grandparents.
A memorial begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Gillette First Church of the Nazarene, 3010 W. 4J Road.
Refreshments and a time of reminiscing follow.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
