Harold Rex Hanes
Former Gillette resident Harold Rex Hanes, 86, of Sheridan died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center.
Mr. Hanes was born March 4, 1934, in Nisland, South Dakota, to Francis P. and Ada Hanes.
He grew up in South Dakota, moving to Albany, Oregon, during World War II. He married Tena Mallow in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from the Bradley University School of Horology and was hired as a watchmaker for Jorgensons Jewelry in Sheridan.
He opened Hanes Jewelry on Sheridan’s Main Street in 1960. Later he opened Gillette Jewelry and Newstand with his brother, Edwin Hanes, and their father enjoyed the newsstand cigars.
Raising his family, Mr. Hanes did wholesale watch repair for U.S. veterans hospitals, Gibson-Pamida stores and more than 100 private stores.
He, his wife and family were residents of the Big Horn community for more than 40 years.
He also owned and operated Little Goose Can Co. and Big John Toilet Co. with his son. Before retiring, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Paul Garber.
He spent a lot of winters in Wickenburg, Arizona.
Mr. Hanes is survived by his wife of 66 years, Tena Mallow Hanes; sister, Maxine Kirschenmann; son, Reese Hanes; one granddaughter; daughter, Rita LaForge; and nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gordon, Edwin and Norman.
Services will not take place at this time. A reception will be at a future time when friends and family can once again come together.
His family wants to thank Westview for its care of Mr. Hanes and kindness to his wife.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.