Judy Ann Lashmett, 64, of Osage, Wyoming, died Monday, June 13, 2022, from heart related issues.
Judy was born Sept. 4, 1957, to Richard Eutsler and Maxine (Cole) Eutsler in Lusk, Wyoming, joining two sisters and one brother.
She grew up in Osage, then Upton, where she graduated from Upton High School in 1975. She married Carl D. Lashmett, and they later divorced.
Ms. Lashmett spent most of her work life cooking for others in area restaurants including Pahaska Teepee Resort in Cody, Fountain Motor Inn in Newcastle, and Lula Belles Café in Gillette. She opened Judy’s Café in Osage in 2005. She was forced to close the café a few years later due to health issues.
She stayed in Osage, helping to care for her parents until their deaths, and until her own death. She loved to bake for friends and family, with her pies being an easy favorite. Ms. Lashmett was kind of a recluse preferring to stay home.
She spent many holidays with family in Gillette including nieces and nephews, where she chased everyone out of the kitchen so she could cook in peace. Her brother-in-law would sneak in as many seasonings as he could especially to the turkey stuffing. She was a prolific reader, her books taking up any available space in her home.
Judy is survived by her sister, Sally Singleton of Gillette; brother, Joe Eutsler of Osage; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sherry Thomas.
Cremation has occurred and no formal services are planned.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.