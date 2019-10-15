Paul Roland Sleeth
Paul Roland Sleeth, 57, died at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, after suffering a stroke.
A memorial service for Mr. Sleeth begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating.
He was born Nov. 27, 1961, in Glendive, Montana, to George and Beatrice (Strehlow) Sleeth. The family moved from Glendive to Baker, Montana, where they lived for the first four years of his life. In 1965, he and his family moved to Gillette, where he was a longtime resident.
Mr. Sleeth graduated from Campbell County High School in 1980. He worked at Bighorn Water Service during high school, delivering bottled water to residents and businesses in town, and really loved it. He prided himself in his work. He worked shortly for Tri-State Insulation and eventually became a cementer and worked many years for Specialty Concrete.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was good at many things in his earlier life, especially sports. He loved baseball, wrestling, football and track and stood out in all of them. He also loved anything on wheels starting with tricycles and bicycles and eventually graduating into cars, which had many of, including his beloved 1955 Chevy. He found it in the ally and talked his father George into helping him restore it during his high-school years.
Mr. Sleeth always enjoyed life to the fullest. Although he never married nor had children, he had many friends through his years in Gillette.
He is survived by his parents, George and Beatrice Sleeth; sisters, Barbara J. Hammond and Cynthia R. Lesko; brother, Robert G. Sleeth; along with three nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hazel and Wayne Strehlow; paternal grandparents, Edna and Everette Sleeth; and many aunts and uncles.
A memorial has been established in Mr. Sleeth’s name and can be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
