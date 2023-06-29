Todd Dallas Slattery, 56, of Rozet, died Monday, June 26, 2023, of a work related accident in Crook County.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Moorcroft; fellowship to follow prior to interment at Moore Hill Cemetery.
Visitation took place from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, June 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with a rosary starting at 6 p.m. and fellowship followed.
Todd was born in Sundance to Joseph and Martha (Davidson) Slattery. He was raised and educated in Campbell County. After graduation, Todd started working in the oilfield, following in his father’s footsteps. He spent a brief amount of time out east working construction with his brother Tim.
Upon returning to Wyoming, he began hauling oil for Black Hills Trucking and has spent the last 20 years as a pumper for True Oil. In 1993, Todd and Carolyn were blessed with a son and again in 1996 they were blessed with a daughter. Todd shared his deep passion for ranching, fishing, hunting and camping with both of his children. Todd’s first love was ranching and being around family and friends.
Over the years of operating and building on the family ranch Todd would continue to make major improvements. He would later go on to share this with the love of his life Debbie Harris. Their love for one another would continue to grow over the next several years.
Todd will be greatly missed and forever in the hearts of his entire family and friends. Todd will especially be remembered by his unique personality.
Todd is survived by his fiancée, Debbie Harris; children, Mitchell Slattery and Courtney Taylor; stepchildren, Kelsie DeLaRosa, J.D. Harris and Chris Harris; 12 grandchildren; his mother; siblings, Tim and Teri; and several other family members.
Todd would leave you with his words, “There are a lot of good men around, but very few as good as me.”
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Todd’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
