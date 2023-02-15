Former Gillette resident, James F. Spaulding, 76, of Laramie, Wyoming, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Latest News
- Peabody ends 2022 strong; PRB mines slowed by cold snap
- City working to find use for opioid settlement money
- Gillette gets 4 inches of snow in Tuesday afternoon storm
- Sheriff’s Office investigates string of Sleepy Hollow car break-ins
- Blotter: $4K to replace catalytic converter stolen from delivery truck
- Governor to attend Chamber mixer
- Stock dogs back at Cam-plex this weekend
- Cheyenne woman arrested on first-degree murder in case previous district attorney dropped
Most Popular
Articles
- Commissioner: Threat report because of resident's allegation
- Rhett Damon Hines
- Blotter: Man arrested for allegedly headbutting step-daughter
- Blotter: Man arrested after picking fights at bar and kicking officers
- Rhett Damon Hines
- Resident takes issue with how invocations are done at commission meetings
- GPD arrests nine over weekend for DUI
- Locals impacted by increased rental costs
- Eight apply for hospital board seat; Friday deadline to apply
- Blotter: Man allegedly steals and returns coat from laundromat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Local legislators back bill banning teaching and training of CRT (12)
- Resident takes issue with how invocations are done at commission meetings (11)
- Nuclear power divides experts (9)
- Governor's office finds 'nothing out of the ordinary' on Gillette flight legislator claimed had 'almost 40 Guatemalans' (8)
- Commissioner: Threat report because of resident's allegation (6)
- 18-year-old allegedly stabbed mom’s boyfriend multiple times (6)
- Not everything goes (6)
- CCH chief of staff: ER transition ‘in flux' (6)
- City Council cancels out-of-town retreat (6)
- CCH $4.5 million in the red halfway through fiscal year (6)
- Some do and some don't (5)
- Laursen calls for resolution to amend U.S. Constitution (5)
- The only opportunity (5)
- Library board continues looking for staff training options (4)
- Lawsuit claims county horse racing decision cost 'millions of dollars in lost revenue' (4)
- Encouraging hate with your own fears (4)
- Medicap Pharmacy closing this month (4)
- Commissioner's threat report unfounded (3)
- The lay of the Legislature: A primer on bills for consideration during the 2023 state legislative session (3)
- UW aims to stem teacher shortage by stopping attrition (3)
- Supreme Court denies county's appeal on horse racing issue (3)
- Library board continues work on collection development policy (3)
- Library board still not on board with WLA (3)
- Attempted murder suspect bound over to District Court; more charges filed (2)
- Government coal mandate hits free-market hurdle (2)
- County postpones deeding Warlow property to CCSD for Bus Barn (2)
- Failing because of 'their' standards (2)
- Bill proposes airport taxation districts (2)
- Campbell County's unemployment rate in December ninth-lowest in the state (2)
- Bill allocating $10 million for school crosswalks moves forward (2)
- Camporee looking for community service projects (2)
- School board selects new member for vacant seat (2)
- Kudos for city mea culpa (2)
- Resolution calls for gathering, slaughter of wild horses for meat (2)
- Keep up the good work. (1)
- Foreign ownership of Wyoming land comes under fire (1)
- Donald 'Don' Dean Clonch (1)
- City Council still planning on out-of-town retreat (1)
- ACLU, Wyoming Education Association oppose parents' rights bill (1)
- Homes in Antelope Valley, Crestview will be on city power by end of February (1)
- A shameful event (1)
- City Council remains in support of keeping City Pool free (1)
- Rhett Damon Hines (1)
- Gillette Grizzlies prepare for critical final matches before state tournament (1)
- Legacy of generosity: Susie McMurry forever altered Wyoming through giving — and she always gave from her heart (1)
- Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting (1)
- Gillette family mourns and remembers lives lost in Colorado crash (1)
- Broadening sin taxes (1)
- News Record wins 27 awards in statewide contest (1)
- Rebuilding America’s Mineral Supply Chains Begins with Permitting Them (1)
- Man speeding 112 mph arrested for DUI (1)
- Bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in Wyo. was intended to make a statement (1)
- January poses challenges to mental wellness: Wyoming LifeLine can help (1)
- Spring semester enrollment dips at Gillette College (1)
- William 'Bill' Michael Gleason (1)
- Four hospital board applicants narrowed down (1)
- Suicide hotline bill narrowly passes out of Senate Labor Committee (1)
- Me and the Lisa Marie (1)
- College faculty members want more input (1)
- Committee addresses mental health care provider shortage (1)
- Dockstader sponsors parental rights bill (1)
- School board chooses new member for empty seat (1)
- County looking to deed Warlow property to CCSD for Bus Barn (1)
- In picking winners and losers, the commissioners found themselves the latter (1)
- Men's and women's head basketball coaches return to Gillette College (1)
- Hageman to host Gillette town hall Sunday (1)
- Bill would allow guns at meetings (1)
- Energy Capital Economic Development hires new VP (1)
- WHP: Driver was on meth (1)
- The issue of civility (1)
- Commissioners debating whether to keep membership in state commission group (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.