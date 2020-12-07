Marian Isabelle Blakesley
Marian Isabelle Blakesley, 91, of Buffalo died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
She had been residing at Mission Ridge and later at St John’s in Billings, Montana, since 2014 during which time she established wonderful relationships with fellow residents and staff.
Services will be announced at a later time.
Donations in Marian’s memory may be made to St. John’s United in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo, Wyoming 82834.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
