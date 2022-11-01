Larry Storo, 79, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones.
A service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead, Minnesota, with burial to follow at Kirkebo Cemetery in Perley, Minnesota.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Larry was born April 20, 1943 in Fargo, North Dakota to Alf and Evelyn Storo. A proud Norwegian he grew up on the farms of western Minnesota, where adventures with his siblings were plentiful.
Larry lived on his own for his senior year after the family moved to Georgetown. He graduated in 1961 from Pelican Rapids High School in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
Larry entered the Air Force in 1961 and served for four years working in communications while stationed in Guam and Grand Forks, North Dakota. Always up for an adventure he took to the highway after his military days, traveling in a snowstorm from Fargo to Seattle, Washington, where he secured a job with Boeing and then the Post Office.
Ultimately, Larry took an opportunity with McDonald’s, to the shock of his coworkers at the post office. That opportunity was the beginning to a 48-year career with McDonald’s, 38 years of which were spent as an owner/operator in the communities of Sheridan, Buffalo, and Gillette, Wyoming.
Larry met his wife Ann, of 52 years, the same year he found his lifelong career with McDonald’s. He convinced her to move East to Denver, Colorado, and eventually to Sheridan, where they settled their family and bought their first McDonald's.
Over the years Larry was big on community involvement, specifically sports and education, which he believed in strongly. Larry served on various local boards over the years including the Ronald McDonald House of Billings, Montana.
Larry loved family, McDonald’s, football (Denver Broncos), and travel. Larry was best known for his love of community, solid life skill advice giver, levelheadedness, big smile and kind heart. He loved to laugh and often got people with his one liners and sly smile.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jay Storo (Brenda).
He will be sadly missed by wife, Ann (Johansen) Storo; daughter, Michelle Falkner; son, Larry Storo Jr.; and daughter, Andrea Storo; grandchild, Joshua Michaels; brother, Mark Storo (Reny); sister, Joanne Klev (Keith); sister, Sharon St. Germain (Bob); brother, Lee Storo (Mary); and many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either WYO Theater in Sheridan, WY or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Billings, MT.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(1) comment
Sending our deepest sympathies to the family
Levi sorensen and family
