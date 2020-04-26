Thomas Lloyd Walker
Former Gillette resident Thomas Lloyd Walker, 62, of Casper died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley Health Care Center of heart-related issues.
Visitation begins at noon Thursday at Walker Funeral Home in Gillette with graveside services at 1 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
To protect the health and safety of all because of Covid 19, the funeral service will be for limited family members only. You may view the service streamed live at walkerfuneralgillette.com and a link will be attached to Mr. Walker’s obituary page.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
He was born March 7, 1958, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Vernon and Janice (Stinnette) Walker (Huddle).
During his school years, he and his family traveled around the United States racing Greyhound dogs. He graduated from Hyannis High School in 1976 in Hyannis, Nebraska.
Mr. Walker enjoyed many hobbies, including pyrotechnics, watching thunderstorms, dirt biking, motorcycling, four-wheelers, shooting, racing RC cars, flying model airplanes and talking on the amateur ham radio (call sign W0TLW General Class) and loved fishing, camping and family barbecues.
He was a locomotive engineer with the Burlington Northern Railroad for many years before becoming disabled due to health issues.
Mr. Walker is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Martin of Gillette; three granddaughters; sister, Tammy Carr of North Platte, Nebraska; stepdad, Floyd Huddle of Thedford, Nebraska; and uncles, cousins, one niece and his nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leslie (Stephens) Walker; mother, Janice Huddle; father, Vernon L. Walker; grandparents, Mildred M. and Richard L. Walker and Alyce “Maxcine” and Cecil R. Stinnettee; infant son, Michael James Walker; and stepdaughter, Jessica Lynn Shipp.
In lieu of flowers, donations and cards may be sent to Tiffany and Dusty Martin in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
