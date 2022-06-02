Janet Faye Getter, 87, died peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Services begin at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10 at the Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper, with a reception to follow at 303 South Wolcott.
Janet was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Jenny Lind, Arkansas, to Mark and Opal Gibbs. She lived in many places while growing up, including Seminole, Oklahoma, Compton, California, Long Beach, California, Cle Elum, Washington, and Cut Bank, Montana. She graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1952.
It was in Cut Bank that she met her husband, Tom. They were married Feb. 7, 1955, in Wolf Point, Montana, and soon after moved to Roundup, Montana, to helm the Getter Trucking terminal there. Their son, Alan, and daughter, Cindy, were born while they lived in Roundup.
In 1962 they moved to Gillette, once again opening a new terminal for Getter Trucking. While living there, their daughter, Brenda was born. They lived in Gillette until 1990, when Tom retired. They then moved to Casper to be near their children and grandchildren. They lived in Casper for the remainder of their lives. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Palm Springs in the winter.
Janet was first and foremost an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren and blessed their lives daily. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for them. She was also a devoted friend, and enjoyed having coffee and chatting with her many friends. She was warm, generous, loving, and had a great sense of humor.
Before marrying Tom, Janet worked as a carhop and a telephone operator. For the rest of her life she was a homemaker. Her job was her family!
Janet enjoyed volunteering in the gift shop of the hospital in Gillette, teaching Sunday School, and being a den mother in Boy Scouts. She volunteered in her children's schools throughout their childhoods. Janet was a 50-year member of P.E.O. and was also a member of Eastern Star. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Her faith was important to her throughout her life and she passed that faith on to her family.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents; sister, DiAnne; and brother, Tom.
She is survived by her son, Alan (Lynette) Getter; daughters, Cindy (John) Brooks, and Brenda (John) Foy; her beloved grandchildren, Kristen (Zane) Mathson, Kyle Sedar, Tommy (Dave Esposito) Getter, Carly Sedar, Lauren Foy, and Ryan Foy; great-grandchildren, Blake Mathson, Case Iberlin, (and one Mathson baby on the way); many nieces and nephews that were dear to her, also: Terry Fisher, Janet Thornton, Chuck Snider, Jackie Deavers, Greg Gibbs, Kerry Gibbs, Nancy Walker, Bill Getter, Ellen Wesolovski, and Tom Blankenship and their extended families.
Donations in her name can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions or the Shriner’s Childrens’ Hospital.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
