A celebration of life for Dr. Nathan Simpson, 58, of Gillette will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Church of Christ, 1204 T-7 Lane, Gillette, with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating.
Dr. Nathan Simpson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Nathan Samuel Simpson was born the son of Clyde and Joyce (Eggert) Simpson, missionaries, in St. Croix, USVI on Feb. 15, 1963. He was raised and educated in Australia. After his high school graduation, he attended school at the University of Texas, San Antonio, followed by University of San Antonio Medical Center. Nathan then did his residency as an orthopedic surgeon in Kansas City, Kansas. He received his fellowship in spinal surgery at the Texas Back Institute in Plano, Texas.
Nathan began his career in Alaska before moving to Gillette in July of 2000. Here he practiced through Powder River Orthopedic, now known as Wyoming Orthopedics and Spine over the course of the last 20 years.
Dr. Simpson was a pilot and took joy in flying his plane. He also enjoyed traveling. He planned his trips around the many hobbies he enjoyed, including big game hunting, deep sea fishing and diving. He always considered time with his family well spent.
Nathan is survived by one son, Roman Simpson; siblings: Annye Love, Robert (Rita) Simpson, Becky Franklin, Stephen (Jodi) Simpson, Philip (Ruth) Simpson and Sarah (Kerry) Lichtenbarger as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Timothy Simpson.
Please visit gillettememorialchapel.com to share your memories and condolences with his family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.