Sophia ‘Sammy’ Ruth Hedrick
Gillette resident Sophia “Sammy” Ruth Hedrick, 79, formerly of Sundance, died Jan. 9, 2021.
She and her husband, James Robert Hedrick Jr., will be buried together in Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota. Mr. Hedrick preceded his wife in death in 2018.
She was born Oct. 22, 1941, in Great Falls, Montana, to Tablot E. Shaw and Lydia L. (House) Shaw. She was nicknamed “Sammy” as a child and attended Catholic school in Great Falls.
On a break from school to attend a rodeo with her brothers, she met and fell in love with a 20-year-old James Hedrick, who was born July 26, 1938, in Great Falls.
He was raised on the family ranch at Stanford, Montana. During his school years, he played basketball and was a member of the FFA as well as an honorary member of the Ground Observer Corps of the U.S. Air Defense Command. He graduated from Stanford High School on May 23, 1956. After graduation, Jim went on to serve his country in the Army Ready Reserve then in the Air Force and the Montana Air National Guard. He was honorably discharged in 1962 after four years of service.
They were married at St. Thomas Church in Harlem, Montana, on July 17, 1959, and were blessed with three children: Terry, Beth and Tim.
The couple spent their lives side by side raising their children and working on ranches in Montana. The family worked together in the hay fields, riding horses and working cattle. Ranching and family were the two roles they took great pride in.
Mr. Hedrick was an excellent rancher and Mrs. Hedrick was known for her beautiful wedding cakes. She once transported a cake across the country in winter on the back of a snowmobile.
After the children were raised, the Hedrick’s retired from ranching. He worked hauling fuel for Flying J, while she worked for the Shelby and Cut Bank newspapers, where she won awards for her advertisement designs.
In fall 2016, the couple moved to northeastern Wyoming to be closer to two of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved Wyoming and the Black Hills and took frequent drives to explore the area.
Mr. Hedrick died Sept. 25, 2018, in Sundance. Shortly afterward, Mrs. Hedrick moved to the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, where she lived until her death. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mr. Hedrick was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents. He is survived by brothers, Everett (Fritz) Hedrick and Jerry Hedrick, both of Great Falls, and Charlie Hedrick of Stanford Mont.; and sisters, Vernelda Bumgarner of Belt, Mont., Alice Peterson of Coffee Creek, Mont., and Virginia Dye of Stanford.
Mrs. Hedrick was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and four brothers, Jessie Kimmel, Tom Kimmel, James Kimmel and Patrick Kimmel.
Both are survived by their children, Terry (Staci) Hedrick, Beth (Kennedy) Kimsey and Tim (Channin) Hedrick; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Beth Kimsey, P.O. Box 845, Moorcroft, WY 82721.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts and Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be made at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
