Leta Viergutz, 80, of Gillette died Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her daughters, Daviett Gray, Pearl Daniello and Jodie Titel; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Huber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Viergutz; daughters, Deb Petit and Evelyn Viergutz; son, Steven Viergutz; parents, Henry and Myrtle Shumway; and one grandson.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
