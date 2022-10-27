Bradley A. Sayre, 56, of Wright, died unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services begin Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel. A second service will take place at a later date in Mitchell, Nebraska.
Brad was born Jan. 12, 1966, to Duane W. and Darlene (Helling) Sayre in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He attended school at Fairview 34 until the eighth grade and then attended Morrill High School. After school, Mr. Sayre worked doing various jobs until he moved to Savannah, Georgia, driving truck before moving back to Mitchell.
Mr. Sayre married Brandi K. Green Feb. 14, 1995. With this union, he became a father to Nicholas. He worked for Western Engineering Co. for 15 years. With his love and passion for running big equipment, he moved to Wright in 2004 and worked at the Cordero Mine until his death.
Mr. Sayre enjoyed baking, making jelly, and canning various things. He was proud of himself for everything he made and loved sharing his baked goods and jellies with family, friends and co-workers.
Mr. Sayre loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed phone calls with family. He was a fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Denver Broncos.
Mr. Sayre especially enjoyed time with his son. Nicholas was his pride and joy and the two spent a lot of time fishing, hunting, going to drag races, watching football, watching NASCAR or just hanging out together.
Mr. Sayre was generous, happy, loved life and had friends across many states. He always had a smile on his face, was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Brad is survived by his son, Nicholas Green; sister, Dana Green; mother of Nicholas, Brandi Green; nephews; a niece; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and other close extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nicholas Green and sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Memorials will be used for funeral expenses.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
