Lawrence Delano “LT” Taylor, 58, lost his battle with cancer and passed away at his home Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, with his family by his side.
Larry was born to Margie and Lawrence Taylor Sr. on May 17, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Larry met the love of his life, Charlene, in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2002. They later moved to Gillette in 2008 to be closer to family.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and loved sharing his love for music and guitars with them.
Larry’s passion was his carpentry. He was truly a master carpenter and his passion and love showed in every project he did. Larry took great pride in remodeling his and Char’s home. Larry’s master work can be seen in each of his family member’s homes. He was always there to help, no matter the project.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Parrish-Taylor of Gillette; mother, Margie Wallace of Mesquite, Nevada; mother-in-law, Fayone Jonasson of Gillette; brother, David Taylor of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughters and their spouses, Jasmine and Dan Hallmeyer of Salt Lake City, Jessa Hansen of Pocatello, Idaho, Jennifer and Darryl Anderson of Gillette, Mindi and Joe Roderick of Gillette and Angela Langston and Randy Schneider of Gillette; son, Chris Langston of Houston, Texas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life is from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 in the WPA Building
