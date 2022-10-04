Former Gillette resident, Kathleen Bridges, 81, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Steven M. Titus officiating and burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with vigil beginning at 6 p.m.
Kathy was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Howard and Frances (O’Rourke) Daniel. Howard was serving in the army during WWII and was stationed in Klamath Falls. Upon the end of the war, the family moved to Mahnomen, Minnesota, where they began working the family farm.
She attended school and graduated in Mahnomen, Minnesota. She then went to medical school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and graduated as a lab technician. In 1960, she applied for and accepted a job in Gillette for Dr. Baughman.
She married James “Jim” Bridges in Gillette on Sept. 16, 1961. She was a loving wife and spent many good times enjoying life spent with Jim. The couple worked side by side together in a contracting business for many years around the Gillette area. Her exemplary work ethic and attention to detail were a gift to this business as well as in anything she put her mind to.
They had two children, Dan Bridges of Cheyenne; and daughter, Deb Smith of Sundance, Wyoming.
Mrs. Bridges enjoyed ceramics and quilting. Her enjoyment of crafting was reflected in her many beautiful projects given to family members. She was a fabulous cook and it was always something special. She was also a champion for people in need or people who were hurting.
Because of her many medical issues and surgeries throughout her entire life, she knew pain and had empathy for anyone else in pain. She reached out to them and always had a way of making them feel better. After Jim died, she worked for Walker Funeral Home and although she was mourning her own husband, she was able to reach out to those who also were sharing in this hard part of life.
Kathy is survived by her children; sister, Jay Heimann of Gillette; brother, Jim Daniel of Gillette; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.