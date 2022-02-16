Graveside services for James Prescott, 73, of Gillette, begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Mr. Prescott died at his home in Gillette.
James David Prescott, known to his family and friends as J.D., was born June 11, 1948, in Union City, Indiana, the son of August and Katherine (Werrig) Prescott.
Upon finishing his schooling, he served his country by joining the U.S. Army during Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he got on the road headed to Canada. He got as far as Gillette, Wyoming, and decided to settle here.
A welder by trade, James would take on jobs as needed in the oil field. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and panning for gold. A favorite childhood memory of his son’s was panning for gold in the Lemon Mountains in Arizona.
James was an expert when it came to knives and guns. He had expansive knowledge about them and could visit about any make or model. James was a selfless person; he did not squander any opportunity to help someone in need or display an act of kindness that simply made someone’s day better. James’ heart has always been with helping fellow veterans, both in deed and financially.
James will be sorely missed by his son, James August Prescott and his wife Jesse; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; dear friends Gary and Kathy Jones, and David Schmidt of Gun Traders; siblings, Barb Netzlee, Deb Netzlee, Craig Netzlee and Becky Netzlee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rhonda Bailey.
Memorials in James’ name are suggested to benefit a local Gillette Veteran’s Charity of your choice.
Please visit gillettememorialchapel.com to share your memories and condolences with James’ family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
