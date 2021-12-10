David Joe Vigil Sr., 69, of Gillette went home to be with the Lord on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, due to complications of a massive stroke.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating and burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Dave was born Nov. 30, 1952, to Joe and Darlene Vigil in Gillette.
On March 28, 1972, Dave married the love of his life, Mary Lou Hoff. They had three children: David Joe Jr., Gary Edward and Leslie Michelle, who blessed them with their four grandchildren, Dalton, Amber, Arieanna and Brooklyn.
Dave was a firm believer in his Christian faith, which was apparent in all that he did. He worked most of his life in the oilfield through various companies, meeting lifelong friends.
He loved spending time with his wife doing everyday things together as well as taking numerous trips and spending lots of time with their grandchildren. Other great enjoyments in his life were spending time with his sons going fishing, as well as cruising around town in his Classic ’70 Chevelle. His newest passion had him learning woodworking.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Darlene Vigil; and sister, Cindy Loveday.
Dave is survived by his wife, Mary Vigil; children, David Joe Jr. (Mandy) Vigil, Gary (Jillian) Vigil, and Leslie (Keith) Temple; grandchildren, Dalton, Amber, Arieanna and Brooklyn; siblings, Jim (Elise) Vigil and Mary Toland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the City County Animal Shelter of Gillette, and the Campbell County Senior Center.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.