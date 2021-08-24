Elbert Orla "E.O." Sowerwine IV, 56, of Hulett passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in an ATV accident near his home.
A memorial service begins at 4 p.m. (MDT), Saturday, Sept. 4 at Old Trail Town in Cody.
E.O. was born Oct. 28, 1964, in Bozeman, Montana, to Helen Venier (Edgar) and Elbert Sowerwine III. He grew up in Cody on Trout Creek Ranch with his parents, two younger brothers J.F. and Jon, and his younger sister, Nicole.
E.O. attended Wapiti School in elementary and graduated from Cody High School in 1983.
He met his wife of 37 years, Barbara (Wilson) Sowerwine while they were enrolled at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. They were married on Feb. 18, 1984.
He spent most of his career pursuing his passion for all things mineral by locating and developing rock sources for everything from gravel surfacing to highly specialized aggregates intended to make roadways and bridges safer for travelers.
E.O. enjoyed many pastimes including hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, collecting rocks, working in his shop, and spending time with his friends and family. His dedication to his family and to providing for them was paramount throughout his life. From coaching Little League baseball to attending countless wrestling tournaments, volleyball games, football games, and many other school functions. He was always there in support.
When asked to describe E.O., his family and friends would use the words genuine, selfless, generous, hardworking, protective and, most of all, kind. His unmistakable laugh and infectious smile were ever present, and he enjoyed talking with everyone he met.
E.O. was a devoted and loving husband, dad, son, brother, uncle and grandpa. He was often heard saying his proudest accomplishment was raising his children. His absence will be felt, and he will be deeply missed, by all who had the good fortune of knowing him.
E.O. is survived by his mother, Helen Venier (Edgar) of Cody; father, Elbert (Pam) Sowerwine III of Cody; wife, Barbara Sowerwine of Hulett; son, E.O. (Allie) Sowerwine V of Rozet; daughter, Sarah (Brennen Fitzgerald) Sowerwine of Powell; brother, J.F. (Lisa) Sowerwine of Billings, Montana; sister, Nicole Stevenson of Darwin, Australia; brother, Jon (Gina) Sowerwine of Cody; mother-in-law, Betty Wilson of Hulett; four nieces; eight nephews; his granddaughter; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
E.O. was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul Edgar and Margorie Edgar; paternal grandparents, Elbert ‘Bert’ Sowerwine Jr. and Helen Jones; father-in-law, Ted Wilson; uncles, Jim Montgomery and Bob Edgar; cousin, Cori Edgar; and nephews, Craig Sowerwine and Adi Knodell.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
