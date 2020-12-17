Joyce Rachel (French) Krogman, 63, of Gillette passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center with her son by her side after an extended illness and COVID-19 pneumonia.
Joyce was born March 22, 1957, to Geraldine French. She graduated from Greybull High School in 1975 and went on to college and finished by extension through Sheridan.
She married Tom Roy Krogman at the Episcopal Church in Basin. They later divorced.
Joyce worked various jobs around Gillette and continued to work until she had a stroke.
She was preceded in death by her mother; brother, James French; and sister Janice French.
Joyce is survived by her son, Kristopher Lane Krogman; her loving granddaughter, Taylor Teel; siblings, Gerald and John, both of Greybull, Barbara (Bruce) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and David (Debbie) of Wright; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Joyce was a very caring person who loved all her family very much. She will be greatly missed. Because of Joyce, someone we love is in Heaven and there is a little bit of Heaven in all our homes. In loving memory of Joyce Krogman from all her family.
Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be spread at a celebration of life in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations and condolences may be sent to Kris Krogman, 602 Ventura Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.