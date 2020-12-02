Randy Lee McGraw, 45, of Cheyenne died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Cheyenne from heart-related issues and COVID-19.
He was born May 23, 1975, in Gillette.
He worked for Frito Lay before health issues forced an early retirement. He was his kids' biggest cheerleader and was at every game possible. He was an avid Broncos fan and would talk to his dad after each game.
Randy is survived by his wife, Jennifer; three children; mother, Mary Wuest of Cheyenne; and father and stepmother, Robert and Leona McGraw of Gillette.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association or gracefor2brothers.com.
Condolences may be sent to Robert and Leona McGraw at P.O. Box 24, Gillette, WY 82717.
Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
