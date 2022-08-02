Sharon Marie Francis, 80, of Upton, Wyoming, died Monday, July 25, 2022, while staying in her home away from home, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, surrounded by her loved ones.
Sharon was born July 23, 1942, to Howard Richard and Hazel Nevada (Crocker) Henderson in Alliance, Nebraska. She was raised there but spent much of her time in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, having gone to high school there.
In high school she met the love of her life, Leslie, and they were married Aug. 23, 1959, in Scottsbluff.
The couple raised their children in northeast Wyoming, settling in Upton. She was a talented crafter, always working on a project for craft bazaars. She excelled in making sure her family had the best memories, making each occasion a special one.
After her kids grew up and out, she filled her empty nest with Chihuahuas. She eventually gave up the crafts and her new passion became bingo. She was a bingo queen, living up to that legacy to the very end.
Sharon is survived by her children, Debra Kay Hopp, Sara Jane Barber, Pamela Joy Merchen, and Dwayne Leslie Francis; brother, Richard Dwayne Henderson; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren/great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; and sisters, Verna and Margaret.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for all who have touched Sharon during her life.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorial.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
