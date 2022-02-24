Funeral service for John Newsom will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home.
John S. Newsom, 71, of Recluse died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
He was born in Albany, Georgia, to John B. “Buck” Newsom and Frankie Newsom. He was raised and educated in Moultrie, Georgia. He retired from industrial construction and came to Wyoming in 2010, where he made his home.
Mr. Newsom enjoyed hunting, gardening, carpentry, helping his neighbors and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his father John Newsom; sons, Shane Newsom and Johnny Newsom; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tequilla Newsom Murphy and Ricky Newsom; and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frankie Newsom and wife, Carolyn Newsom.
Memorials are suggested in his name to benefit huntingwithheroes.org. Memorial and condolences can be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences can also be shared at WalkerFuneralGillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
