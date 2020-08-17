It is with great sadness that the family of James “Jim” Mark McCue announces his passing Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer,.
A celebration of life is from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Boot Hill Night Club.
Jim was a lifelong Gillette resident, born Aug. 17, 1958.
He attended Campbell County High School, graduating in 1977.
He married Lisa Culey in November 1978.
Jim worked as an equipment operator at Black Thunder mine.
He loved telling blonde jokes and enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, dancing and playing the drums.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Lisa; children, Kylie (Jeremy) Medina and Cori (Jeff) McKenney; five grandchildren, Sienna, Parker, Kwynn, Lukas and Emma; sisters, Kay (Richard) Haberstroh and Peggy (Don) Fleck; as well as his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James E. McCue; and mother, Docia M. McCue.
The family is asking that donations be made to the Heptner Cancer Center in honor of James (Jim) McCue. You may do so by dropping the donations off to the Heptner Cancer Center or via mail to 1901 Energy Court Ste. 265, Gillette, WY 82718.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
