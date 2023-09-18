Iris RoseAnn Kissack, a precious soul who was meant to grace this world with her presence, was born silently Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Although her time here was brief, her impact on those who knew her was profound. Iris was full of life even before she took her first breath, showcasing her vibrant energy through her enthusiastic movements within the womb.
Her playful ninja kicks and graceful back-flips brought joy and anticipation to her parents, Erica and Kurt Kissack. Iris was eagerly awaited by her loving sister, Ruby, who was excitedly preparing to embrace the role of a big sister, running up and calling “Baby Sister” with a big hug, was her favorite. The bond they would have shared, filled with love and laughter, will eternally remain in the hearts of her family.
This loss has left a void in the lives of her parents, who had dreamed of creating a lifetime of wonderful memories with their daughter. She will forever hold a special place in their hearts, a reminder of the love and dreams that will never fade.
Iris is also mourned by her grandparents, Eric Fallon, Cheryl Aker, Claude Kissack Jr., and Kathy Kissack; aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
A private funeral service will take place and burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
As we remember Iris, let us cherish the light she brought into our lives, even if it was only for a fleeting moment. May her spirit forever guide us and remind us of the preciousness of life and the power of love.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
