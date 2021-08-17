Kathleen Kay (Becher) St. John passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper following a brief illness.
Kathy was born Monday, July 16, 1956, to Joyce Jones and Don St. John in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Kathy grew up in Lafayette, Colorado, and moved to Shirley Basin, Wyoming, in 1975, which began her love of Wyoming.
In 1984, after the uranium mines shut down, Kathy and her family moved to Douglas. Kathy made many wonderful friends through bowling and was very involved in Converse County 4-H.
Kathy loved hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, baking, canning, crafts, pets, and her family. She will be dearly missed.
Kathy worked for many years as a security guard at the NARM mine east of Wright. She enjoyed her job and the people she worked with.
Kathy is survived by her sister, Cindy (Denny) Hoyt; stepbrothers, Jerry, Albert and Gary Jones and their families; children, Barton (Kimberly) Becher, Lennie (Craig) Durdahl, and Donald (Elizabeth) Becher; grandchildren, Cullen, Ethan and Caydence Becher and Brittany Durdahl; niece, Jennifer (Andrew) Gregory and family; nephews, Justin Jarret, Lee, and Chad Yacovetta.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and Walt Jones; her sister, Nancy Montgomery; and grandson, Zak Durdahl.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
