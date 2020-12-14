Sheila Kay Osborne, 52, of Kennewick, Washington, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 pneumonia.
She was born Jan. 2, 1968, in Gillette to Charlotte Hight.
She was raised in Gillette by Jerry and Charlotte Hight and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1986.
On Dec 30, 1988, she married Duane Peyrot. Through this marriage they welcomed their two sons: Brandon on Dec. 11, 1990, and Cameron on Sept. 22, 1995.
On May 20, 2016, she wed the love of her life, Jerry Osborne. The two lived briefly in Thornton, Colorado, before moving to Washington. Once in Washington, they lived in Puyallup and Bellingham before settling in Kennewick.
Sheila spent years working with troubled teens at the YES House Crisis Shelter. Her knack for understanding their problems and her ability to communicate with them was just one of her many amazing traits. Later in life she found a passion in real estate.
She loved to travel and spend time with family. Sheila and Jerry bought a fishing boat in 2020, and she was quickly becoming an accomplished walleye fisherman.
One of the things she taught us was to always make sure you get a great deal and make sure to get your money’s worth. Sheila was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her kindness, beauty and soul left an impact on all who were able to know her. She will be greatly missed by many.
Sheila is survived by her mother, Charlotte Hight; husband, Jerry Osborne; sons, Brandon Peyrot and Cameron Peyrot; brother, Shawn (Jennifer) Hight; nephew, Caden Hight; niece, Avery Hight; stepfather, Jerry Hight; stepchildren, Brittany Osborne, Trey Osborne and Isaiah Osborne; cousin, Michele Gasca; and many others.
No service will take place at this time. The family will plan a memorial later.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
