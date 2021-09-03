Mildred “Millie” Bentele Chambers of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Rosary will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Elks Section, Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, in Sheridan at a later date.
She was born Sept. 3, 1929, near Excello, Missouri, in Macon County to Albert and Dorothy Modglin Bentele on a farm. She had eight brothers and sisters. Being the oldest daughter, she helped raise her brothers and sisters, always having many responsibilities.
She attended Union Grove School, the same school her father attended and helped build. She walked 4 miles total every day to school, then graduated from Macon High School, Macon, Missouri, in 1947.
She was on the basketball team, which she was very proud of, played the French horn in band, and was a member of Girl Scouts and 4-H.
She and James W. “Jay” Chambers were married at Macon in 1947, after he returned home from the Pacific War, WWII. He passed away on Sept. 29, 1981. They were the parents of four sons and they had many happy times and experiences watching their sons in their sports activities.
The Chambers family lived at Brookfield, Missouri, for 25 years, moving to Sheridan in 1974 with a transfer with Burlington Northern Railroad. Mildred worked at First Interstate Bank in Sheridan many years, before retiring in 1999 from the job she loved. She started working at a very young age, working many different jobs throughout the years.
She loved to play golf, travel, camping, sightseeing, flowers, birds and bird watching. She so much enjoyed the Tetons and the Big Horn Mountains.
She moved to Gillette in 2003, enjoying many special times with her grandchildren, family and friends. She especially loved being a snowbird, traveling to Gulf Shores, Alabama and Florida to the ocean and beaches in winter. She moved back to Sheridan in September 2010, dearly missing her Big Horn Mountain view.
Due to health reasons and needing to be closer to family, she sold her house and moved back to Gillette in December 2018.
Mildred was a scout leader, den mother, volunteer at V.A., Wyo Theater and Cam-plex Ambassador. She received such joy from bright colored flowers. She was a member of Holy Name Church and St. Matthew’s Church.
She is survived by her four sons, Richard Chambers of Sheridan, Michael Chambers, Anthony (Pat) Chambers and Gary (Naomi) Chambers, all of Gillette; grandchildren, Gary W. Chambers, Carianna Chambers, Angelena Chambers, plus by marriage, Christian, Brenna, Nick, Madianna, Lelana, Rory and Missy; sisters, Elizabeth (Jack) Lowe of Clinton, Missouri, and Carolyn (Jerry) Snidow of St. Peters, Missouri; brothers, Norbert (Anne Marie) Bentele of Quincy, Illinois, Raymond (Debra) Bentele of St. Louis, Missouri, and Leo (Kay) Bentele of Independence, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Reta Bentele Cupp; brothers, Kenneth Bentele and Ronald Bentele; sister, Elizabeth Bentele Lowe; and brother, Norbert Bentele.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to benefit John Paul II Catholic Church in Millie's name.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St. Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
