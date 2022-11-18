Louise "Annette" Furman, 89, of Gillette, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, after a short illness.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the American Legion. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Annette was born April 8, 1933, to Gabriel and Marie Louise (Audup) Rangunot and was raised in Buffalo.
She met her husband of 49 years, Robert, in Great Falls, Montana. She was an Air Force nurse, and he was an Air Force pilot. After retirement from the Air Force, they moved back to Wyoming where she opened an antique store called “The Attic.” She thoroughly enjoyed going on antiquing adventures to acquire new pieces for her store.
The couple also enjoyed spending as much time as possible in Story, Wyoming in the house that they built. Mrs. Furman made many friends over the years in Story and rarely missed participating in Story Days.
She might have been small in stature, but she was large in personality. She was a stranger to no one and loved to be around people. She loved to get together with friends to play Bridge, Bunco, or go out to eat.
Mrs. Furman would readily give you financial and stock advice, whether you asked for it or not, and was always happy to voice her opinion of the latest political candidates. She had a great sense of humor and was full of life and spunk. She had a giving heart and was always looking for ways to help a group or a person who might be in need.
Annette is survived by her sons, Craig Furman of Gillette, and Duane Furman of Jackson; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; sister, Theresa Ranieri; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters, Catherine and Dorothy; and brother, Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carroll College Nursing Program in Helena, Montana, or the City/County Animal Shelter in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
