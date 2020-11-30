The Lord called Stanley Arvid Johnson, 75, home Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He passed away at home.
Stan was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Greeley Colorado, to Arvid C. and Rebecca M. (Miller) Johnson. He was raised and educated in Wheatland, Wyoming, graduating from Wheatland High School in 1963.
He attended Denver Automotive Institute and worked at various repair shops in Wheatland until he was drafted into the Army in June 1965.
He completed basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served in Vietnam from June 1966 to July 1967, at which time he was honorably discharged. He was employed as a mechanic upon returning from service.
On Aug. 20, 1967, he married the love of his life, Linda Kaye Wagner. They moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, in January 1968, where he was employed at Woodward Governor.
In 1971, they returned to Wheatland, where he worked at Walthall Chevrolet. In 1972, they moved to Sidney, Nebraska. He worked for Platte Valley Construction until 1974, when they moved to Sinclair, Wyoming, working at Medicine Bow Coal Mine.
In 1982, they moved to Gillette. He worked at various coal mines as a heavy equipment mechanic until retiring in 2008.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed tying flies, reloading, gunsmithing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; two daughters, Christie A. Johnson of Casper and JoLana K. (Jason L.) Zimmerman of Billings, Montana; granddaughters, Steffany K. and Jasmyn K.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; sisters, Kathleen and Janet; and twin daughters.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
