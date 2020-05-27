Melvin James Materi, 61, of Upton died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Upton Greenwood Cemetery. A reception at the family ranch is from noon to 3 p.m.
Mel was born Aug. 28, 1958, in Newcastle to James Michael and Normalee (Harrod) Materi and grew up on the family ranch south of Upton.
He did his first solo mechanic job at age 5 when he tore apart the dash of the Ford pickup looking for a .22 shell. He put it back together the next day. He started driving tractors at the age of 9. He had to stand because if he sat down, his feet wouldn’t reach the pedals.
He grew up loving music. Along with singing, Mel played numerous instruments, including the saxophone, piano, guitar, bass guitar and accordion. He also played in a band with Wayne Dunn.
Mel graduated from Upton High School in 1976, where he won the John Philip Souza Award for band. His first job outside of the ranch was working for Materi Exploration. He then decided to go to WyoTech, where he studied diesel mechanics and welding.
Upon completing school he went to work for True Oil and worked in the oil field for more than 40 years.
Mel married Georgenna Matlack on April 15, 2006. He gained a daughter, Renee, whom he loved as his own.
Along with music, Mel enjoyed pool, darts, bowling, skiing, golf and drinking a cold beer.
He was preceded in death by his father, James; and daughter, Renee Smith.
Mel is survived by his wife, Georgenna; mother, Normalee; brother, Glenn (Selina), all of Upton; sister, Judy (Kevin) of Gillette; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Mel’s name to benefit Upton Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 278, Upton WY 82730, or Upton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 182, Upton WY 82730.
Memorials also may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 South Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
