Susan Jane Kindt, 56, was born on a snowy Christmas Day 1964 in Ellsworth, Kansas, and passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Gillette.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating. Burial is at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
She was the youngest of seven children of Francis and Lila Kindt. At an early age, we knew Susan was special in so many ways. Susan accomplished numerous things in her life, taking driver's ed, graduating from high school, working at several jobs and living in a group home.
Susan enjoyed bowling and swimming and participated in many Special Olympics, winning gold medals of which she was so proud liked showing off.
Susan loved many things: their little dog Beanie, the Denver Broncos, stuffed bears, coloring books and colors, search-a-words, pens, pencils, baseball caps, watches and rings, which she liked to wear on every finger.
She liked being around babies and little kiddos and would stop and talk with them whenever she could. Susan was outgoing and never met a stranger. She would talk to anyone she met and then would ask for a pen! That's how much she liked them. Just the day before she passed away she was asking nurses for their pens.
When she smiled, she had the deepest dimples and had an infectious laugh that would make everyone else laugh too. Those are the things we will so greatly miss about Susan.
She also had a memory like an elephant, remembering people’s names, caregivers from over the years, birthdays and ages. At times, we wanted her to forget our ages!
Susan and Debbie had a close, special, loving bond talking on the phone nightly about Susan's day. Debbie made frequent trips from Great Falls to Gillette to visit, which Susan really liked. They would sit and color, go out to eat and visit Christy's to see the kids. She wouldn't leave Christy's unless she had a new baseball cap. Her times with Debbie were her favorite special times.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Pat; and sister, Jeannie Anderson.
Susan is survived by her siblings, Debbie Kindt, Vickie Kindt, Thomas Kindt and Mike (Mary) Kindt; nieces and nephews, Michael Kindt, Mitchell (Elizabeth) Kindt, Misty (Tanner) Lange and their son, Robert; Jeannie's children, Christy (Jason) Jackson, Taylor and JC and Brad and daughter Bradyn; Pat's children, Brian, Sheyla and Stephen, their spouses and children; aunts, Carol William and Millie Maskil; and numerous cousins.
We would like to thank everyone who was patient and loved Susan as much as we did.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wyoming Special Olympics in Susan's name.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
