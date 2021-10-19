Former Gillette resident Cheryl (Otten) Taylor of Laramie died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the hospice house in Laramie. She was 67 at her time of passing.
She is survived by her daughter Amber Wells, son James “Nick” Taylor, sisters Brenda, Rhonda, and Dori, brother Tim and her four grandchildren.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her spirit and quick smile will be missed by all that knew her.
A celebration of life will be held during her favorite season, summer of 2022. Its exact time is yet to be determined.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
