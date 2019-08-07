Richard “Dick” Pallach, 88, of Story passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at home with his love, Jan, by his side.
A memorial with military honors begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kane Funeral Home, 689 Meridian in Sheridan.
All are welcome and invited to attend a luncheon immediately following the service.
Online condolences may be made at kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.