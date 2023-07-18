Memorial services for Tim Stafford begin at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Walker Funeral Home.
Tim Stafford was born Aug. 21, 1950, to Isabel (Edgar) and Alexander Stafford in Corbride, England. He moved with his parents and brother, Steve to Blayney Row and lived there until he graduated at age 18.
He then moved to Throckley and worked in Newcastle for the local government. He came to the United States in 1973 to work for Dave and Ann Forth (cousin) in Wing, North Dakota.
He became a permanent resident on Nov. 15, 1973. He met the love of his life, Kathy Oster and married her on Sept. 11, 1977.
He worked in Bismarck, North Dakota, at Bill's Husky Service Station then moved to Gillette in 1977 where he worked briefly for Updike Brothers. In January, 1978, he went to work for Carrol Hinsdale Well Service as a safety operator before becoming a rig operator until he retired in August, 2016.
Tim, who loved staying busy, opened his own consulting business after retirement and ran it until his death.
Tim and Kathy’s son Kendal was born Sept. 5, 1982. Tim enjoyed family activities such as motocross, riding horses, and going out with friends with Kendal and Kathy.
Tim and Kathy spent much of Kendal’s youth traveling the country helping him compete, race, and win in his motocross racing. Many of his most cherished memories and proudest moments were made on the race track watching Kendal compete.
Tim absolutely loved and adored his grandson Holden; treasuring every moment spent with him.
He was preceded in death by son, Kendal; wife, Kathy; and his parents.
He is survived by his grandson, Holden Stafford; brother, Steve Stafford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Tim Stafford appreciates your support and love during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Tim with love and fellowship. If you wish to donate in Tim's memory, please donate to Timothy G. Stafford Revocable Trust Agreement to benefit his grandson, Holden Stafford, or charity of choice.
All donations can be sent to Walker Funeral Home. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
