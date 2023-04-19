Hope Lynn Mooso, 56, of Gillette, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home, due to COPD and heart failure.
A private viewing took place Easter Sunday, April 9 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Hope was born Sept. 7, 1966 in Ringgold, Georgia, to Barbara and Leo Daigle.
She married Billy Mooso in 1990 in San Bernardino, California.
Mrs. Mooso was a wonderful housewife and mother. She loved all animals, painting and enjoyed traveling.
Hope is survived by her husband, Billy; children, William Asher, Bobbi Asher, Leo Asher, Billy Joe Mooso Jr. and Hope Mooso; and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her children, Crystal Asher and Leonard Mooso.
The family would like to thank the Salvation Army and Gillette Memorial Chapel for all their help and assistance.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
