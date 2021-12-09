Hazel Alberta Morrow, 69, of Gillette, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Gillette.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Hazel was born Aug. 7, 1952, in Gillette to William and Hazel Wintermute. She went to school at Campbell County High School in Gillette.
Hazel married Harold Morrow in 1971. To that union a son, Derick Ray, was born. They later divorced.
She married Lloyd “Wayne” Allen in 1978. Family was important to Hazel. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hazel was preceded in death by her spouse, Wayne Allen; mother, Hazel Wintermute; and father, Bill Wintermute.
Hazel is survived by her son, Derick (Jessica) Morrow of Gillette; one sister, Nellie (Eugene) Larsen of Jacksonville, Florida; two brothers, Fred Wintermute of Sheridan, Wyoming, and George Wintermute of Buffalo, Wyoming; three granddaughters, Samantha (Aspyn) Serna of Watford, North Dakota, Stephanie (Patrick) Johnson of Gillette and Nicole (Johnathan) Morrow (Williams) of Gillette; one great-grandson, Jaxon Serna; and four great-granddaughters, Kenzie Morrow, Jeweliana Serna, Skyla Serna and Alani Williams.
Pallbearers will be Tony Hayworth, Wayne Larson, Bobby Campbell, Patrick Johnson, Johnathan Williams and Jaxon Serna.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
