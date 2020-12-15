Thomas Lee “Tom” Nash, 59, of Gillette died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Campbell County Health from complications related to COVID-19 pneumonia.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home.
He was born Aug. 14, 1961, in Clinton, Illinois, and graduated from Arthur High School in Arthur, Illinois, in 1979. After graduation, he and his family made a move to North Port, Florida.
North Port would be his home until 2000. It also was the birthplace of his five daughters. In June 2000, he and the family made a move again, this time to his final home in Gillette.
Mr. Nash enjoyed many hobbies, including camping, fishing, working on cars, drawing and building model cars. None of these compared, however, to the joy and happiness he felt when spending time with his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Barbara Nash; sister, Delberta; daughters, Mae Zinke, Ashley Strickland, Angela Boike and Tabitha Prichard; sons, Joseph Nash and Cason Nash; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dan and Dale; sister, Nancy; and daughter, Amanda.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Nash's name to assist with funeral expenses.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.