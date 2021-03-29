Jeffery S. Jacobson, 66, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health from multiple sclerosis.
A Masonic memorial service begins at 2 p.m. April 10 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Police Department Shop with a Cop program or the Fremont Masonic Lodge No. 15 Masonic Band Fund.
He was born Oct. 31, 1954, in Fremont to Oscar and Shirley (Pratt) Jacobson. He was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1972.
He moved to Wyoming and became a law enforcement officer, retiring from the Gillette Police Department in 1997. He then went overseas and trained local law enforcement on how to police under a democratic government for three years.
He returned to Fremont and graduated from ITT Technical School with a degree in computer science. He worked for Konica Minolta for eight years until he retired because of health reasons.
He married Vicki Frahm in March 1977 and they later divorced.
He was a member of the Fremont Masonic Lodge No. 15.
Mr. Jacobson is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Mitzelfelt of Fremont and Janelle Jacobson of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren; and mother, Shirley Frink of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to Ludvigsenmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.