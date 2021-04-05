Donald Dale Belless, 70, of Gillette died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ramada Inn, 2009 S. Douglas Highway. Military honors will be conducted at 5 sharp and a reception will follow.
Don was born Oct. 18, 1950, in Forsyth, Montana, to Gerald Belless and Pauline Church.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marines after graduating high school in October 1970. During his service, he attended Jungle Training in Panama and was a professional director of small arms as a part of the Marine Tactical Rifle Squad.
He served for two years before being honorably discharged, where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for his diligence and technical know-how.
After his military accomplishment, he joined the railroad, where he worked for 42 years as an engineer for Burlington Northern Railroad before retiring in 2012.
He had an extreme passion for the outdoors and was an avid wildlife hunter and fisherman. A few of his notable catches include elk, deer, walleye and many other types that he could not keep away from. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his family and tending to his beloved horses.
Mr. Belless is survived by his wife of 21 years, Julie; daughters, Leigh Belless of Billings, Montana, Teresa Stokes of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Samantha Hurt of Billings; brothers, Art, Rick and Leroy Belless; sisters, Goldie Weisbeck and Rose Frizzell; and many nieces, nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids who he loved and adored so much.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Belless; mother, Pauline Pierce; brothers, Carl Powell and Bob Belless; and sisters, Carol Powell and Violet Spradlin.
His love and gentleness will be long remembered and forever missed.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
