Duane S. Butcher, 83, of Gillette passed away Monday, Feb. 1 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Duane was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Arley and Irene Butcher. He was 2 months old when they moved to Gillette and later to Recluse.
Duane graduated from Campbell County High School in 1956, and went on to do one semester at Arizona State University in Phoenix.
On Oct. 13, 1957, Duane married the love of his life, Wanda Ellis, and together they had a son and daughter.
Duane worked in the oil field and worked for Chevron Oil for 11 years.
In 1969, Duane and Wanda opened their town business selling and installing carpet for 32 years.
They retired so they could travel and eventually winter in Arizona, where it was warm.
Duane loved to travel with his wife and he loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Duane will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arley and Irene Butcher.
Duane is survived by his loving wife, Wanda; son, Steve; daughter, Debbie (Dennis); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Dustin (Ashlie) Rhett, Ryan Reese, Cody (Chelsea) Cash, Cooper, Charli Troy (Cindy) Bintley, Keegan and Hayden; three stepgrandchildren, Frank, Natasha, Misty and children; brother, Ronald (Marylin); nephew, Scott (Bobbi) and their children; and niece, Marcy (Brett) and their children.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to the Butcher family, P.O. Box 672, Gillette, WY 82717.
Memorial services will take place in June.
Memorial proceeds will be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
