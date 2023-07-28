Rosann Puhl, 79, of Gillette, surrounded by her dear friends she called family and loving staff died Thursday, July, 20, 2023, a resident of Primrose Retirement Community of Gillette. Rosann was never alone.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren as celebrant.
Visitation is from 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Burial in Fruita, Colorado, will be at a later date.
Rosann was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Leadville, Colorado, the daughter of Elviro and Olga (Gradishar) Petey.
She married Glenn Puhl on Jan. 11, 1978. Together they enjoyed the freedom of flying places in their private airplane, boating, fishing and traveling.
Rosann had no children of her own but she possessed the heart, soul and complete selfless commitment of a mother. She was called Aunt Rosann but had the giving nature of a grandmother.
Rosann was a very special person whose smile and easy grace made everyone who met her feel welcome and unique. Her quick witticisms were always expected and never went unnoticed.
Her horse, Red, and donkey, Jenny, were her companions for 32 years. The tender love she had for cats was indescribable; not only her countess house cats but also the voluminous barn cats she fed and sheltered.
Rosann was a devout member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. She served as a long-standing Eucharistic Minister, was on the funeral committee and was an active member of the committee of Catholic Women. She was also a 50-year member of the American Slovenian Catholic Union.
Rosann was an avid annual charitable contributor to multiple organizations which included St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, John Paul II Catholic School, Christian Foundation for Children and Aging, Diocese of Cheyenne, Catholic Relief Services, St. Joseph Indian School and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. She also donated to animal organizations such as the ASPCA and the Dumb Friends League, to name only a few.
Rosann is survived by her brother, William Petey of Aurora, Colorado; caregivers, Tony and Pat Chambers of Gillette; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Glenn of 36 years.
Rosann’s passing leaves an immense void in the hearts and lives of her friends whom she considered family.
A memorial has been established in Rosann’s name to benefit St. Matthew’s Church or the John Paul II School in Gillette. Donations may be made to those organizations and sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
