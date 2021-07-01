Former Gillette resident Jackie Eugene Dobbs, 81, of Manville died peacefully Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Niobrara Community Hospital in Lusk.
A graveside service with military honors begins at 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Mr. Dobbs was born Jan. 11, 1940, in Dewey, Oklahoma, to Jack and Evelyn Dobbs. They moved to the Gillette area, where Jack graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Air Force.
Upon leaving the Air Force, he became an electrical contractor until retirement.
He married Charmaine Washington and they had three boys together.
Mr. Dobbs was remarried to Lavon Rathbun in 1983 and remained so until his death.
He was avid about camping and fishing wherever there was water. He also was a pilot and owned several airplanes. The passion he carried throughout his life was the reading of a good book.
He is survived by his wife, Lavon; sons, William, Robert and Johnathon; stepsons, Frank and Rodney; sister, Norma; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack; mother, Evelyn; and brother, Paul.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
