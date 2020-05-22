Dean L. Marrington, 93, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Randy Blakeman officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 42 Drill Team.
To protect the health and safety of all because of COVID-19, the funeral service will be limited attendance as required by state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
You may view the service streamed live at gillettememorialchapel.com and a link will be attached to Dean’s obituary page.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel, and this also will have attendance limited to 25 in the building at one time on a rotating basis. Wearing personal protective equipment is encouraged.
Dean was born Dec. 5, 1926, in Philip, South Dakota, the son of Fred and Ada (Swartz) Marrington.
He entered the U.S. Navy in 1943, was honorably discharged in 1945, then returned home to Rapid City, South Dakota, and finished his senior year of high school.
On Jan. 18, 1947, he married Avis Miessner in Rapid City. The couple moved to Gillette in 1952, and in 1962, along with his wife, started the family business, Gillette Plumbing & Heating until 1992 when they retired.
He registered with the American Legion at age 17 when he entered the Navy. He held several positions in the American Legion, including commander and was active in the Drill Team, which he was very proud to be a part of.
Dean was active in the Gillette Jaycees in his younger years and was a founding member of the Gillette Country Club. He was very fond of golf, hunting, gardening and having some beers with his longtime buddies at the Legion.
But closest to his heart was his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dean is survived by his son, Scott Marrington; daughter, Vicki (Darryl) Worman; daughter-in-law Crista Marrington; grandchildren, Phillip (Jamye) Worman, Eric Worman, Brett (Colleen) Worman, Kristi (Cory) Altenburg, Heather (Ryan) Fichtner, and Sarah and Christopher Marrington; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Aspyn, Hunter, Parker and Briddger Worman, Van Worman, Sheridan Worman, Lily and Layla Altenburg, and Madeline and Michael Fichtner; and brother, Glen (Rose) Marrington.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Avis; daughter, Susan Marrington; sons, Craig, Mark and Kent Marrington; and his parents.
Memorials and condolences to benefit the American Legion Drill Team and Campbell County Hospice can be sent in Dean’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716, or be made online at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
