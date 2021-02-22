Diana Lynn Bruch, 67, of Gillette passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, after an 18-month battle with lung cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
She was born Dec. 4, 1953, to Frank and Elizabeth Yones in Leadville, Colorado.
Diana attended St. Mary’s Catholic school until 1968. She then attended Leadville High School and graduated in 1972. She attended Colorado Community College in Leadville and earned an associate degree.
She met the love of her life, Rusty Bruch, in 1973, while volunteering with the explorer group. They married Nov. 30, 1974, in Leadville. They had two children, Pamela and Jeremy.
Diana loved taking care of her children and later grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
After her children grew up, Diana went to work at Campbell County Memorisl Hospital, where she worked for several years in the housekeeping department. She enjoyed getting out and working with her fellow housekeepers and hospital staff.
Diana loved everything outdoors. She fished, hunted and camped. Many family outings revolved around evening fishing trips with a campfire of roasted hot dogs and marshmallows. She also loved crafts, ceramics, sewing, crocheting and embroidery. She took pride in being able to make clothes and gifts for the family.
Diana also loved her animals, and over the years she always had a pet. Her pets ranged from cats, dogs to unconventional pets such as snakes, lizards, hamsters and birds.
Diana was a devout Catholic and went to church as often she could. She was a member of St. Mathews Catholic Church for about 34 years. Prior to that she attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with her mother in Leadville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Betty Yones; and brother, Frank Yones.
Diana is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rusty Bruch; daughter, Pamela (John) Ruhland; son, Jeremy Bruch; grandchildren, Dominic Rodriguez, Jocelyn Ruhland, Tanner Ruhland, Charlie Ruhland and Hattie Ruhland; brother, Dale Yones; nieces, Kerry Bullard and Tammy Bruch; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
