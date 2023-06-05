Former Gillette resident, Maryann Miller, 64, finished her earthly journey and arrived in heaven, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in her home state of Florida.
During her short battle with cancer, she was surrounded and cared for by many of her loved ones. Her family and friends will always remember her soft voice, bravery and selflessness during this time.
Maryann was born in Haines City, Florida, to Sam and Mabel Dove. She was a daddy’s girl right from the start and loved fishing and being on the boat with him. The family traveled a lot through the years, picking endless rows of beans and fruit, before her graduating from Osceola High School in 1977.
Her life truly started when she moved out west and married the love of her life, KC Miller. Together they raised three children in Gillette, where they made their home.
Maryann was passionate about many things. She loved smelling the pines, fishing, camping, hiking, gardening, travel, the mountains and being on the water at the river she loved, Weeki Wachee, with her family.
She had a love for horses and taught their children to rope and ride from a young age and they continue to do so through her.
Maryann had a special way about her, as if wired to help anyone in need. If someone was struggling, she would gladly give them the shirt off her back.
She was an amazing wife, mother and friend and will be dearly missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mabel; father, Sam; and sisters, Martha and Charlene.
Maryann is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, KC; children, Courtni, Matt (Tanya), and Beau (Jessi); grandchildren, Finnley, Raglan, Keaton, Ethan, Taten, Josey, Rye, Chase and Colby; brothers, Johnny (Kathy) Dove, Sam, Jackie and Dooley; and many nieces, nephews and friends that she cared so deeply for.
A private ceremony will take place at a later date. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who helped our girl stay hopeful, happy and courageous through this difficult time.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
