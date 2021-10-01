Constance "Connie" Joanne Fink, 75, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home in Gillette of natural causes.
At her request, cremation has taken place with private ceremonies in the Black hills at a later date.
Connie was born Jan. 3, 1946, in Deadwood, South Dakota, the oldest of four children to Andrew and Mildred (Kershner) Nelson. Connie attended school in Sturgis, graduating from high school in 1964. She married Ronald Fink in 1968 in Lovell, Wyoming. They had two daughters, Kimberly Kay and Amy Suzanne. They were later divorced.
Connie obtained a bachelor's degree in Human Resources. She worked in Wyoming and Montana, ultimately retiring in Gillette.
During her career, she was active in the Society for Human Resources Management and the Campbell County Economic Development Board.
Connie is survived by her mother, Mildred "Millie" Jean Nelson of Sheridan; daughter Kim (Darren) Lynde of Gillette and grandchildren Garrett and Lauren Lynde, all of Gillette; daughter Amy Fink of Fort Collins, Colorado; brother Andy Nelson of Casper; and sister Carolynn (Rick) Dowdy of Sheridan.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Doug Nelson.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
